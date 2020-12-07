MP Police to train cops in cybercrime methods at 10-day international Intel Summit

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police are going to organise a 10-day International Cybercrime Intelligence Summit from December 8. The aim of the summit is to train the state police officials in ultra-modern cybercrime techniques.

The deputy director of the MP Police Academy, Vineet Kapoor, said at a press conference on Friday that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was going to inaugurate the summit webinar.

He added that, at the summit, around 1,000 personnel from the law-enforcement agencies and universities, besides other cybercrime experts, would take part.

Among them will be included personnel from the Interpol, IACP, Indiana University, Virginia University, institutions of the US, Great Britain, Singapore, CBI, IIT, police units of various states of the nation, defence institutions, various universities and others.

Kapoor added that this summit would be organised through a webinar. Other police officers can also participate through live-streaming and through the MP Police YouTube channel.

The summit can lead up to a ‘resources centre’ at the Police Academy.