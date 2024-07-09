MP Police Survey Says 78% People Are Not Satisfied With Police Working

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police asks ‘Are you satisfied with your nearby police department’, 78% people claims they are not satisfied, later the department removed the report, here on Monday.

The police department has conducted a online survey through a social media platform, in which the police have asked the citizens to rate their police nearby.

According to the reports only 22% of them found to be satisfied and the rest are unsatisfied.

The ADG Law and order Jaideep Prasad told media persons that the police was conducting a survey and some data went wrong, and got posted on the social media account of the police department.

Later when the officials came to know about the faulty data, it was removed, he said.