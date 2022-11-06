MP: Police submit charge sheet in Mirchi Baba rape case

Mirchi Baba | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahila police station has submitted the charge sheet into the Mirchi Baba rape case into the Court on Friday, said the police on Sunday. The Baba is still in Bhopal central jail and no one had came forward to take him out on bail.

Almost three months have passed, but no one came to help the rape accused self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri known as Mirchi Baba take out from Bhopal central jail, who was arrested in rape charges, said the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (women safety) Nidhi Saxena told Free Press that on the basis of the allegations raised by the rape victim the police have completed the case and have submitted in the Court on Friday.

“On the day when the victim was allegedly raped by the Baba, the Baba was at his residence.

The report of cyber expert has been enclosed with the charge sheet”, the ACP added.

“The FSL report related to the forensic tests are pending with the FSL and as soon as the reports arrives the police will be going to present into the Court”, she added.

The ACP said “Mahila police station has arrested the accused, on August 9 th . He was sent to judicial custody on the orders of Bhopal Court. No one filed the bail application from the Baba side to take him out on the bail to date”.

The officer said “On August 8 th a 28 year old woman approached Mahila police station and filed

the complaint that she was lured for a pregnancy and was raped by the Baba in his house on July 17 th. The Baba was detained from Gwalior on same night. He was arrested and was sent to jail on August 9 th on the Court’s order”.

On August 17 th the police have conducted the searches at the house of the Baba situated in Minal Residency colony. The police have obtained the search warrant from the Court and they broke open the door of the house and conducted the search.

Sources added that when the Baba was in ‘power’ several people used to come and meet him.

Political leaders also stand in a queue to take blessings from the Baba, but since the Baba fallen in problem, none of them are coming to help him. Even the family members of the Baba did not turned to police to help their relative.

Read Also MP: Two cheetahs shifted in big enclosure at Kuno National Park Bhopal