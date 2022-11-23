MP: Police constable applicants to undergo medical test on November 28

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Applicants who had passed the written test and physical examination for police constable recruitment have been called for the medical examination on November 28 in Bhopal and Indore, said the officials here on Wednesday.

Police headquarters have issued the allocation list for the selected 6000 police constables.

For the allocation list of the units, the aspirants can visit http://www.mppolice.gov.in/ and can see their allocation units.

Notably if the aspirants want to raise any claim they can send an email regarding their issue on 6000porex@mppolice.gov.in.

Earlier, the physical test was conducted in the month of June, because of scorching heat.

In the month of May, in three days three aspirants had lost their lives in Jabalpur during the physical test because of high temperature.

After that the state government decided to postpone the test till June 2.

