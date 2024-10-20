 MP October 20 Weather Updates: 18 Districts Including Indore, Jabalpur To Witness Spell Of Rains; Night Temperatures Drops To 20 °C 
On Saturday, districts like Khargone, Dhar, Pandhurna, Ratlam, and Indore saw heavy rains. This pattern is likely to continue for the next two days.

Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing rainfall even after official withdrawal of monsoon. On Sunday, 18 other districts including Indore, Jabalpur are expected to witness a spell along with thunderstorms.

On Saturday, districts like Khargone, Dhar, Pandhurna, Ratlam, and Indore saw heavy rains. This pattern is likely to continue for the next two days.

Weather expected on Sunday 

Light Rain and Thunderstorms Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Bright Sunshine Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, and several other districts will have clear weather. Sunshine will be prominent in these regions.

article-image
Weather condition in Madhya Pradesh at 1:30 Pm

Weather condition in Madhya Pradesh at 1:30 Pm | IMD Bhopal

What do weathermen say?

According to the weather department, a trough over the Arabian Sea is active, along with two cyclonic circulation systems, affecting several districts in the state. The southern districts, in particular, have been receiving rain for the past three days.

On October 21, Indore may witness thunderstorms with rain, while weather conditions in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other parts of the state are forecasted to remain clear.

So far, Khargone received 1.5 inches of rainfall. Light rain was also recorded in Betul, Khandwa, and Pandhurna districts.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh at present.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Rain, cool nights altogether

In the southern districts of Madhya Pradesh, along with the rain, the cool nights have brought a slight winter chill. Cities like Jabalpur, Mandla, Nowgaon, Rewa, Umaria, Tikamgarh, Gwalior, Pachmarhi, and Rajgarh are seeing nighttime temperatures drop below 20°C. The hill station Pachmarhi recorded a temperature of around 18°C. Many cities also experienced daytime temperatures below 30°C on Saturday.

