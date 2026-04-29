MP Nursing Scam: 120 Officials Served Notices In 2024, No Action Yet | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite issuing notices earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has once again questioned authorities over failure to act in the nursing education scam.

In 2024, show-cause notices were issued to nearly 120 officials including tehsildars, deputy collectors, registrars, nursing officers, and professors, in connection with alleged irregularities in nursing education.

The continued inaction has raised serious concerns over whether influential individuals implicated in the case are being shielded, despite clear directions from the court to initiate action.

Vishal Baghel, president of Law Student Association and the petitioner in the case, told Free Press that even earlier notices had failed to bring compliance. Officials continued to flout norms and no action was taken, he said, questioning the intent of authorities and seeking accountability for the prolonged delay.

In 2024, the state government had issued show-cause notices to 14 revenue officials including the then Indore tehsildar Pallavi Jain; then naib tehsildar Ankita Yadav (Vidisha); then naib tehsildar Jyoti Dhoke (Narmadapuram); naib tehsildar Ranu Mall (Alirajpur); tehsildar Anil Bhaghel (Jhabua); naib tehsildar Jagdish Bilgawe (Burhanpur); naib tehsildar Yatish Shukla (Rewa); naib tehsildar Chavi Panth (Chhindwara); then naib tehsildar Satyendra Gurjar (Dhar); tehsildar Ramlal Pagor (Burhanpur); then naib tehsildar Jitendra Solanki (Jhabua); then naib tehsildar Atul Sharma (Sehore); and the then naib tehsildar Krishna Patel (Khargone) among others.

In addition, faculty members of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, were also issued notices in May 2024. They include Dr Jitendra Mahour (associate professor), Priyadarshani Dehariya (assistant professor), Dr Sandeep Kumar Marskole (associate professor), Deepika Kumbare (assistant professor), and Dr Rajshree Malviya (assistant professor).

They were issued notices for allegedly giving favourable inspection reports to Shanti Niketan Nursing School, Narmada Institute of Nursing Science (Narmadapuram), Ram Raja Sarkar College of Nursing (Bhopal), BM School of Nursing (Vidisha), Dewas Nursing Shiksha Mahavidyalay (Dewas) and Dayal Academy of Nursing Science (Narmadapuram).

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Ravi Parmar, state vice-president of NSUI, said such officials should be immediately suspended and criminal cases should be registered against them to ensure justice for students and to prevent such corruption in the future.