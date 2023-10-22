MP: Nostalgia Runs Deep As Devotees Join Sandhi Puja At Kali Badi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sandhi Puja was performed at Kali Badis in the city on ashtami—the second day of the five-day Durga Puja—on Sunday. The day began with the recital of Sanskrit hymns in community puja pandals as thousands of devotees offered anjali to the Goddess.

As the day wore on, it was time for Sandhi Puja, which marked the interlinking of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. The Sandhi Puja was held from 4.54pm to 5.42 pm.

Prasenjeet Chakraborty, a priest, who came from Kolkata to perform the puja at TT Nagar Kali Badi, New Market, said that it was a rare coincidence that Sandhi puja was held in the evening after five years. During the Puja, eight powers of Goddess Durga were worshipped and 108 lotuses, bel leaves and earthen lamps were offered to the Goddess.

Muhurta Dhunuchi dance and blowing of conch shells were of special significance in the puja. Tripti Chatterjee, 67, who has been visiting TT Nagar Kali Badi since 1981 said, “I came to Bhopal after marriage in 1981. Ab to yahi mera mayka ho gaya hai...” She felt blessed that she got a chance to prepare ‘Bhog' for the Goddess for many years.

“I learnt to prepare the bhog from Indira Bahaduri, mother of film actor Jaya Bachchan. It is a spiritual kind of feeling,” she said, adding that “We wait for the day for the whole year.” Similarly, Meenaki Ganguly, who has been visiting the badi since 1997, said that she does not go to her mayka in Lucknow. “Hamare ghar maa aayi hai to mai kaise bahar ja sakti hun…,” she said. Arup Bhomick, 47, a government employee, said that he has been visiting the place since childhood.

“I used to come to TT Nagar Kali Badi with my parents. Now, my children come with me. This is the oldest Kali Badis in the city and its Bhog and the Idol of Goddess Durga are quite different,” he said, adding that, “During these days, we have lunch here only. We do not cook food at home for three days—Saptami, Ashtami and Navami,” Ninety-year-old Sadhna, who visited the place holding the hand of her grandson, said she has been coming here for more than 50 years.

“I attended puja and took bhog. Humein yaha aana bahot achchha lagta hai…,’ she said. A student, Shubham Mukherjee, who hails from Delhi, said he could not go home due to exams. “I came here for the first time along with my friends to perform anjali. Bengali community ke beech rahne se ghar jaisi feeling aati hain…,’ he added.

