 MP News: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Won’t Take Mementoes, Wear Garlands At Functions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Won’t Take Mementoes, Wear Garlands At Functions

MP News: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Won’t Take Mementoes, Wear Garlands At Functions

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced he will no longer accept mementoes or wear garlands at public events. Speaking during his plantation drive in Delhi, Chouhan said he would instead plant a sapling to mark his participation, urging people to promote tree plantation over ceremonial honours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | X - @ChouhanShivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced he will not accept mementos at any function.

Chouhan also said he would not even sport a garland. He made the statement at his daily plantation programme in Delhi on Thursday. His plantation drive completed five years.

Chouhan said instead of accepting mementoes and wearing garlands, he will plant a sapling and show a picture.

It will indicate that he has taken part in the function, Chouhan said, adding that some people welcome him from the bottom of their hearts, but some others do it because of his position.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Adds 12 AC And 3 Non-AC Suburban Services On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Adds 12 AC And 3 Non-AC Suburban Services On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Mumbai News: Mulund Dumping Ground Misses Third Deadline; BMC Eyes April Target For Legacy Waste Clearance
Mumbai News: Mulund Dumping Ground Misses Third Deadline; BMC Eyes April Target For Legacy Waste Clearance
Bombay HC Removes Harsh Kilachand As Executor Of Family Estate Over Fiduciary Breach
Bombay HC Removes Harsh Kilachand As Executor Of Family Estate Over Fiduciary Breach
'Co-Operative Societies’ Registrar Cannot Adjudicate Disputes Between Members And Society': Bombay HC
'Co-Operative Societies’ Registrar Cannot Adjudicate Disputes Between Members And Society': Bombay HC

These days, there is a system of offering long scarves as a token of honour, he said. For a memento, or a long scarf, one has to part with at least Rs 500, so it is better to plant a sapling, he said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh High Court Questions Bona Fides Of PIL Petitioner, Directs Him To Plant Trees &...
article-image

"Whatever I am saying is applicable to me only. I am not saying it for anyone else,’’ he said.

A bank, containing various types of saplings, can be created, he said.

People can plant saplings, or if they do not have time, they can contribute some money for it, he said.

Such people can plant saplings in their names, he said, adding that he will create a platform to connect people.

Follow us on