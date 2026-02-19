MP News: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Won’t Take Mementoes, Wear Garlands At Functions

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | X - @ChouhanShivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced he will not accept mementos at any function.

Chouhan also said he would not even sport a garland. He made the statement at his daily plantation programme in Delhi on Thursday. His plantation drive completed five years.

Chouhan said instead of accepting mementoes and wearing garlands, he will plant a sapling and show a picture.

It will indicate that he has taken part in the function, Chouhan said, adding that some people welcome him from the bottom of their hearts, but some others do it because of his position.

These days, there is a system of offering long scarves as a token of honour, he said. For a memento, or a long scarf, one has to part with at least Rs 500, so it is better to plant a sapling, he said.

"Whatever I am saying is applicable to me only. I am not saying it for anyone else,’’ he said.

A bank, containing various types of saplings, can be created, he said.

People can plant saplings, or if they do not have time, they can contribute some money for it, he said.

Such people can plant saplings in their names, he said, adding that he will create a platform to connect people.