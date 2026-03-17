MP News: Two Miscreants Flee After Snatching Gold Chain, Attempting to Stab Woman in Guna |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants held a woman at knifepoint and snatched her gold chain in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Tuesday.

The snatching, which unfolded in the Officers' Colony area, is considered the city's safest and most VIP zone.

According to reports, Seema Yadav, a resident of Lasun ki Bagicha, had stepped out of her home onto Officers' Colony Road, near Sharda Public School. At that moment, two masked criminals riding a motorcycle arrived on the scene. One of the criminals, who had been lying in wait, lunged from behind and yanked the gold chain from Seema's neck. Upon realising she was being robbed, the woman—instead of panicking—displayed immense courage and confronted both criminals head-on.

The woman attempted to apprehend the culprits, leading to a prolonged physical scuffle between them. As the second criminal struggled to even start the motorcycle, and sensing that they were being cornered, the first criminal repeatedly attempted to stab the woman with his knife.

Eventually, holding the woman at knifepoint, they shoved her aside and fled the scene. Meanwhile, the victim's brother, Sunil Yadav, expressed strong outrage over the incident, questioning, "If women stepping out for a morning walk are unsafe even in the district's most high-profile area, what hope is there for safety in the ordinary streets?" He further stated that the criminals not only stole the chain but also attempted to take his sister's life.

Following the incident, the Cantt Police arrived at the scene and claimed to be scouring CCTV footage from the surrounding area. However, the fact that such a crime occurred in such proximity to the bungalows of the Collector, the SP, and the judges has raised serious questions regarding the state of law and order in the district.

The city's residents are seething with anger. The Cantt Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused in the case and have launched a search, but no leads have been found so far.