MP News: Tribals' Bhagoria To Be Celebrated As National Festival, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that the Bhagoria festival will be celebrated as a national festival.

The Bhagoria festival, celebrated primarily by tribal communities in the districts of Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar marks the onset of the spring season. The festival began on Tuesday and will conclude on March 2.

Speaking in the Assembly, Yadav said the government plans to convene a meeting of the Agriculture Cabinet at a location where the Bhagoria festival is being celebrated. The Cabinet meeting will be held sector-wise in tribal-dominated districts such as Barwani, Dhar and Jhabua.

The Cabinet members will also participate in Bhagoria celebrations. This, he said, will not only promote social and cultural traditions but also reflect the government’s commitment to the development of tribal regions, the Chief Minister added.