 MP News: Traffic Signals At Some Major Crossings In Bhopal Soon, Assures CM Mohan Yadav
Responding to MLA Ambrish Sharma in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said traffic signals will soon be installed at Bawadiya Crossing, Rohit Nagar (Gulmohar) Crossing, Career College Trisection and Sakshi Hotel Trisection. He said signals are installed based on traffic density and Road Safety Committee recommendations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
MP News: Traffic Signals At Some Major Crossings Soon, Assures CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic signals will be installed at Bawadiya Crossing, Rohit Nagar (Gulmohar) Crossing, Career College Trisection and Sakshi Hotel Trisection soon, said chief minister Mohan Yadav in Assembly on Wednesday while responding to question raised by MLA Ambrish Sharma. The latter had raised the issue of frequent traffic congestion in Bhopal.

The MLA Ambrish Sharma said that commuters faced long traffic jams at several major crossings including Bawadiaya Bridge, Danapani Crossing, South Avenue Canal culvert, Rohit Nagar Crossing, Aura Mall Trisection, crossing near 1100 Hanuman Temple and Gulmohar Crossing.

He also sought clarification on whether metropolitan level traffic management standards were being properly implemented in the city.

In his reply, Yadav said, “Traffic signals in Bhopal are installed based on traffic flow and density assessments, following recommendations of Road Safety Committee.

The work is carried out by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation and traffic police. He added that signals had been temporarily removed that several locations due to ongoing development works and would be re-installed after completion.

