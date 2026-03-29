MP News: Tourists Risk Safety By Exiting Jeep To Film Tiger In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a tiger crossing the road Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve while safari jeeps carrying tourists stand still has gone viral on social media.

What is more shocking is that throwing caution to the winds, several tourists came out of the vehicles to click photos and videos of the big cat. Had the tiger become aggressive, a mishap could have taken place. Fortunately, the animal crossed the road without bothering the tourists standing at a very close range.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve director Anupam Sahay said that the date of the video was not known. However, the entire incident would be probed by Tala range assistant director.

In the video, the tiger is seen emerging from the jungle and trying to cross the road. On seeing it, safari jeeps halt and tourists start making videos of it. In the meantime, several tourists disembark and start moving closer to the tiger to make a clear video.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said that this showed lack of awareness on the part of tourists which may have turned fatal for them. He demanded that there was a massive footfall of tourists in the area, a check post should be made there for safety.

It is learnt that the area where the tiger was seen walking past the safari jeeps is close to Magdi gate in Manpur.