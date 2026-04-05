MP News: Raisen’s Real-Life Kabir Khan Invests ₹10 Lakh, Leads Underprivileged DRFC Girls To Historic IWL Entry | AI Generated

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old NIS-certified coach from Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, invested his personal funds in an underprivileged girls’ football team.

Not only that, he successfully led them to qualify for Tier 2 of the Indian Women’s League (IWL).

₹10 Lakh personal investment creates history!

The compassionate coach is named Param Ashawar.

He is an NIS-certified coach with the District Raisen Football Club (DRFC) and achieved this historic sporting feat. Ashawar reportedly invested around ₹10 lakh from his personal funds to support the team.

According to reports, Ashawar provided the young players with everything including necessary kits, training equipment, travel essentials, and residential supplies.

He ensured all the players received adequate resources to play at a competitive level.

Real-life Kabir Khan

Netizens drew comparisons to Kabir Khan of Chak De India and called Ashawar the real-life Kabir Khan.

Ashawar's faith in the potential of these young sportswomen became the driving force behind their success.

With DRFC's qualification in the IWL, women's football touched a new milestone in India and the state.

MP emerges as soccer powerhouse

With time, Madhya Pradesh is not only for producing soccer prodigies, but also achieving top-tier performances at the grassroots level, thanks to the team’s dedication and the unwavering support of their coach.

Point table scenario

DRFC competed through a tough pool during their campaign and finished third jointly.

The team successfully secured 4 points with one win and one draw, which helped them to seal their position in tier 2 of the league.

Ashawar's gamble was indeed a bold call, but his belief and the team's skillset paid off, turning the dream into reality.