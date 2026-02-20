MP News: Normalcy Restored After Sihora Communal Tension

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the communal clash in Sihora, the situation has now returned to normal, yet heavy police force has been deployed to maintain peace in the area.

Tension flared up in the sensitive Azad Chowk area of Sihora tehsil (Ward No 5) in this district late on Thursday night following alleged vandalism at a Durga Mata Temple during arti. There was stone-pelting between two groups and subsequent chaos.

The district collector posted on social media that the situation was now fully under control.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang condemned the incident and issued a warning, “No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Anyone attempting to spread religious fanaticism in any manner will not be spared. Police are investigating and strict action will be taken,” he said.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. when arti was being performed at the temple and namaz was underway at a mosque right opposite. According to reports, a dispute arose -- possibly over the loudspeaker volume or related issues -- after which a youth allegedly damaged the grill of the temple. This triggered an altercation, with claims that the individual was assaulted, prompting crowds from both sides to gather, police sources said. Miscreants armed with sticks and stones took to the streets and there was stone-pelting for about 10 minutes.

Police teams from Sihora, Khitauli, and Gosalpur stations arrived on the spot, supported by additional forces from Jabalpur city. Senior officials, including the Jabalpur Range IG, DIG, district collector and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay reached the spot and remained present throughout the night. Cops used tear gas shells and mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. No major damage to any religious structure was reported and there were no serious injuries to anyone. Over 48 individuals were arrested in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, some Hindu group members sat on the road and recited the Hanuman Chalisa, demanding strict action and even bulldozer action against the accused.

There was brief tension when Muslims also gathered nearby. Police quickly intervened and dispersed the crowd.