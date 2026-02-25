 MP News: No Separate Fund Allotted For Cheetah Fodder, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
MP News: No Separate Fund Allotted For Cheetah Fodder, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that no separate sum is allotted for cheetah food at the Kuno National Park, Sheopur. Meat is purchased from the amount allocated for various schemes meant for medical care and wild life management.

In the financial year 2024-25, a sum of Rs 1,27,10,870 was spent on goat meat purchase. There are no fixed parameters on how many goats are provided to cheetahs in a day, as per need, goat meat is served (to cheetahs).

He was replying in written to the question asked by MLA Mukesh Malhotra in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cheetah monitoring system and tracking team is working in tandem. One cheetah had died in accident on the National Highway.

