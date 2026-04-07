MP News: No Relief For Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti, HC Issues Notices To State, Bank, EC

MP News: Datia Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti Convicted In 25-Year-Old Bank Fraud Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator from Datia Rajendra Bharti did not get any interim relief from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. An MP-MLA court in Delhi sentenced Bharti to a three-year jail term in connection with the embezzlement of an FDR in a cooperative bank. Following the conviction, Bharti lost his Vidhan Sabha membership.

The high court neither stayed the order of the MP-MLA court convicting him nor the election process in Datia. The court fixed the hearing on April 15. Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha appeared for Bharti in the court.

In a petition, Bharti challenged the jail term and the cancellation of his Vidhan Sabha membership, demanding a stay on the process for the by-election in Datia. The court sought a reply from the Madhya Pradesh government, the bank, and the Election Commission (EC). It will review the replies in the next hearing.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat cancelled Bharti’s House membership based on the three-year sentence. Bharti sought immediate intervention from the high court, but instead of staying the cases, the court issued notices to all parties.

According to Bharti, he told the court that if it eventually absolved him of the charges after the EC conducted a by-election, he would be left with no recourse. He told Free Press that the by-election in Datia should be stopped until the court delivers the final judgment.

Khandelwal meets Mishra

The BJP has started preparing for the Datia by-election. BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal met former minister Narottam Mishra at his residence on Tuesday. Both discussed the situation arising out of the court decision. If a by-election is held, the BJP is likely to field Mishra.