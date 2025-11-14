 MP News: NEET UG Admission; High Court Declines Permission To Students Partake In Stray Vacancy Round
The High Court principal bench held that the candidates who have already secured seats in first three rounds of the counselling for NEET (UG) admission cannot be permitted to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round. The court dismissed the three petitions filed by the candidates seeking direction to permit them to participate in stray counselling for NEET (UG) admission.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
MP News: High Court Upholds Girl's Right To Study, Rebukes Father | FP photo

Similarly, one of the petitions challenged the validity of Rule 13 of the M.P. Medical Education Admission Rules, 2018 as amended on July 2, 2024.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf observed, ‘We are of the view that petitioners, who have already secured seats in first three rounds, cannot be permitted to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round.’

It is settled position of law that a candidate, who has participated in the selection process/ admission process under certain Rules cannot be permitted to challenge the Rules after the process is over, the court said.

