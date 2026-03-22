MP News: MP Transco Hot Suit Draws Attention In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state-owned MP Transco’s “Hot Man Suit” model emerged as a major attraction at the state Energy Department exhibition during the India Electricity Summit 2026 held in Delhi.

During a visit to the exhibition, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar appreciated the model presented by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco), an official said on Sunday.

Energy Secretary Vishesh Garhpale, along with several students and visitors, also appreciated the model.

The hot suit model displayed at the Energy Department’s stall drew special attention. In the model, a mannequin was dressed in an extra high-tension insulated suit, sparking curiosity among visitors.

MP Transco Executive Director Sandeep Gaikwad explained its working in simple terms.

Visitors also showed keen interest in the drone patrolling of transmission towers used by the company for maintenance work on live 400kV transmission lines.

Trained hotline staff wear the specialised insulated suit and carry out maintenance work on 400kV transmission lines using the bare-hand technique without interrupting power supply. The work is highly complex and requires expertise.

Rajendra Kumar Kushwaha, posted at the Jabalpur headquarters and representing MP Transco’s trained hotline staff at the summit, shared his experiences. He said even complex tasks such as replacing faulty discs on live 400kV lines are successfully carried out by trained teams.

Tomar appreciated Kushwaha’s high-risk work and honoured him for his contributions.