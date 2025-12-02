 MP News: Ministers’ Meeting With MLAs To Be Fixed, Party To Coordinate
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers’ schedule for meeting the legislators will be fixed after a decision on their seating arrangements at the party office.

The ministers have to spare two hours every week for meeting the legislators. The BJP organisation is coordinating the meeting. The legislators regularly converse with the ministers, but there is no fixed time for it.

The legislators complain about it to the party organisation that they are unable to meet the ministers. To dispose of the complaints of the legislators, the party organisation is fixing time for meetings between the legislators and the ministers. During this period, the ministers will meet the legislators as a priority.

Ministers’ seating in party office entered in portal

The BJP organisation is monitoring the seating arrangements for meetings between the ministers and the party workers. The name of the minister who will sit in the office and his timings for meeting are being entered in the portal.

A minister, failing to attend the meeting, has to furnish the reasons for it in advance. The absence of the minister concerned will be entered in the portal.

Purpose is to interact with party men: Rakesh Singh

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and Minister of State for Forest Dileep Ahirwar were present at the party office on Tuesday. The purpose of sittinmpg in the party office is to interact with the party workers and solve their problems, he said.

The responsibilities of the party men change, but their main identity is that they are BJP workers, he said, adding that it will help them solve the local problems. Another aim of the meeting is to strengthen the party organisation, he said.

