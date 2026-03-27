MP News: Lokayukta Catches Pohri RI Accepting ₹2k Bribe For Rectifying Farmer's Land Map In Shivpuri

MP News: Lokayukta Sting Nets Pohri RI in ₹2k Bribe Case In Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Lokayukta team caught the RI in charge of Pohri tehsil red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The accused demanded bribe for correcting the error in the map of the farmer's land

According to the complainant farmer Brakhabhan Dhakad, a resident of Machkala village, the RI had demanded Rs 5,000 in the name of correcting the error in the map of the farmer's land, following which he lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta.

Before the complaint, the deal was finalised for Rs 4,000, out of which farmer Brakhabhan Dhakad had already paid Rs 1,000. Despite this, the officer did not do the work and continued to harass the farmer.

Upset with the officer’s behaviour, and again, demanded a bribe. The farmer recorded the conversation and handed it over to the Lokayukta team, and logged a complaint on March 24

The team of Lokayukta Gwalior arrested RI Devendra Jain, in charge of Pohri tehsil, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Siddheshwar Colony of the city.

After this, the Lokayukta team laid a trap. As per the planned scheme, the farmer reached the house of the accused RI in Siddheshwar Colony today with Rs 2,000. As soon as the accused took the bribe amount, the Lokayukta team caught him red-handed on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further legal action is being taken.

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