MP News: Government Allocates Commercial Gas Cylinders, 9% For Hotels, 7% For Dhabas |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday decided to allocate 9 per cent commercial gas cylinders to hotels, 9% to restaurants and caterers and 7% to dhabas and street food vendors.

The commercial gas cylinder supply will be in the categories of 5 kg, 19 kg, 47.5 kg and 425 kg. The order released by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department said that along with hotel and restaurant sector, commercial gas cylinder allocation percentage had also been fixed for other sectors.

As much as 30% allocation is meant for educational institutes and medical institutions (100 per cent of the requirement). Likewise, 35 % is for necessary services, Central Armed Police, Security Forces, police, jail, Social Justice Department, Women and Child Development Department, airport, railways, Deendayal Rasoi and other institutions of various departments where aged people, women and children live.

Apart from this, 5% commercial gas cylinder allocation has been made for Industries, including pharmaceutical, food processing, poultry, food and seed processing. Five per cent allocation has been earmarked for other industries (case wise). Sources said that the decision was taken under the guidelines of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

Moreover, institutions and establishments will be encouraged to adopt alternative cooking systems in temporary manner till the next order. At places where city gas distribution system is available and where commercial gas cylinder consumer has applied for PNG connection, commercial gas cylinders will be provided.