MP News: For First Time In MP, 17 Districts Working Under Women Collectors | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The experiments carried out by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in women's empowerment have begun to show results.

For the first time, in the history of the state, 17 districts are functioning under women collectors.

Yadav has posted women officers to those districts which are considered difficult.

As a result, most of the districts, whose performance was found outstanding at the collector-commissioner conference, were functioning under women collectors.

Ruchika Chouhan (Gwalior), Bhavya Mittal (Khargone), Jayati Singh (Barwani), Neha Meena (Jhabua), Neetu Mathur (Alirajpur), Misha Singh (Ratlam), Riju Bafna (Shajapur), Aditi Garg (Mandsaur), Priti Yadav (Agar Malwa), Pratibha Pal Singh (Rewa), Usha Parmar (Panna), Rajni Singh (Narsinghpur), Anju Pawan Bhadoria (Dindori), Sheetla Patle (Seoni), Rani Batad (Maihar), Sonia Meena (Narmadapuram), and Jamuna Bhide (Niwari) have been posted as collectors.

Most of the women officers have been posted as collectors in the tribal districts, and its outcome is apparent.

Several women officers did innovations. Jhabua Collector Neha Meena has recently been honoured with the Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for her contributions in education, health, and nutrition.

Dindori and Panna are such districts where SPs and collectors are women. In Dindori, Anju Pawan Bhadoria is the collector, and Vahini Singh is the SP. Similarly, Usha Parmar is the collector, and Nivedita Naidu is the SP in Panna.