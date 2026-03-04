MP News: Food Outlets, Sweet Shops Inspected, Samples Taken | FP Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies Consumer Protection has inspected food outlets, sweetmeat shops, and hotels and acted against those who kept non-standard and adulterated food stuff.

The food and security inspector inspected various food outlets and collected food samples.

Food security officer Prabha Singh Tekam said special steps were taken in checking the food items, especially the sweetmeats made from milk.

Milk and sweetmeats made from milk are supplied from Dindori, she said.

According to her, a large number packets with expiry dates, containing potato chips, noodles, and kishmish (raisins), were found in a sweetmeat shop, New Kheteshwar Rajasthan Sweets.

Those packets were destroyed, she said, adding that a notice was served on the shop owner.

Similarly, packets of various foodstuff with expiry dates were found at Guru Kripa Chai Coffee Centre at Gadasarai.

Food packets with expiry dates were also found at Jai Maa Ambe Kirana Store, she said, adding that samples of oil were also collected.

The food outlets in Shahpura were also inspected and samples collected.

According to Tekam, samples of sweetmeats were collected from Shiv ki Rasoi, Patel Dudh Dairy, and Jodhpur Misthan Bhandar.

The official said the samples had been sent to the state food testing laboratory, Bhopal.

If the food samples are found sub-standard of adulterated, her department would act against the shop owners, she said.

Such inspection will continue, keeping in mind the festival season, Tekam further said.