MP News: Farmers Being Exploited In State, Says Former Minister Nakul Nath

MP News: Farmers Being Exploited In State: Nakul Nath

Chhindwara ( Madhya Pradesh): Former MP from Chhindwara Nakul Nath has said the traders have deprived the farmers of their legitimate income.

The farmers toil day and night in the fields, but they do not get the prices they deserve, he said.

He made the statement at a Kisan Bachao rally held in Kusmeli Krishi Upaj Mandi on Tuesday. Even the British did not behave with the farmers the way the present government is doing, Nath said.

He alleged that although the government had assured the farmers that it would buy maize for Rs 2,400 a quintal, the government did not do that.

Nath demanded the government procure maize for Rs 3,000 a quintal. Growing maize on an acre costs a farmer Rs 28,000, so they are incurring a loss of Rs 12,000 a month.

He also raised the issues of the cotton growers of Pandhurna and Saunsar and appealed to the government to raise the procurement price of wheat to Rs 3,000 a quintal.

He said if the government did not listen to their problems, the farmers would launch an agitation.