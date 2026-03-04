MP News: Deprived Of Rations, Villagers Launch Jal Satyagraha | AI Generated

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers organised Jal Satyagraha against the government s failure to provide them rations for three months, on Tuesday.

They got into a pond and raised slogans against the administration in Unchehara block, Satna.

On getting information about the agitation, chief executive officer Shailendra Singh, SDM Sumesh Deivedi, project officer of the Women and Child Development Department Ravikant Sharma, and some other officers rushed to the spot.

The officials tried to convince the villagers to call off their agitation, but the villagers stuck to their guns over distribution of rations.

Singh then got into the water and assured the villagers that they would soon get rations. After the assurance, the villagers called off the agitation.

The villagers did not get rations from December 2025 to February 2026. They also lodged a complaint on CM Helpline.

The sub-divisional officer of Unchehara set up a committee to probe the villagers complaint. During the inquiry, the team came across several irregularities in 26 public distribution shops.

Rations worth over Rs 3 crore were not registered in the stock records. SDM issued show-cause notices to 26 shopkeepers on February 22 and started recovery process.

But a criminal case has not been registered against the guilty PDS shop owners.