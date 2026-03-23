MP News: Defying Disabilities, Ayushi Gupta & Akshat Baldawa Crack UPSC In First Attempt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differently-abled Ayushi and Akshat were among the 61 successful UPSC aspirants who were felicitated by the Chief Minister at a programme named ‘Safalta ke Mantra’ at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium on Monday.

Defying all odds and crossing every barrier, hearing impaired Ayushi Gupta and visually impaired Akshat Baldawa cracked the UPSC in their very first attempt.

Ayushi Gupta: Turning challenges into strength

At just 22, Ayushi Gupta is the youngest among the successful candidates securing an all India rank (AIR) of 947. Her father Dheeraj Gupta is an official in the Airports Authority of India. Ayushi studied in Campion School in Bhopal till class 5, after which her education continued in different cities due to her father’s postings. She completed her BA in political science from Delhi University.

However, her journey was extraordinary. At just six months, her parents noticed that she was not responding to sounds. Despite limited awareness at that time, her father ensured she underwent a cochlear implant surgery. This was followed by nearly eight years of speech therapy after which she learned to speak normally.

Ayushi faced instances of discrimination but said she received much support from her teachers and peers. She recalled a demoralising moment when her hearing device fell and got lost in a crowded Delhi Metro, but her father got another one.

“Facing all odds, I cracked the UPSC. My parents have been my biggest inspiration,” she said, adding that she now aspired to do something better for physically challenged children.

Akshat Baldawa: Vision beyond sight

Indore-based Akshat Baldawa’s story is equally inspiring. He secured an impressive AIR 173 in his first attempt. According to his father Sanjay Baldawa, Akshat lost 100% of his vision at just one-and-a-half-months-old. He completed his early education (class 1 to 5) in a school for the visually impaired.

Akshat went on to study law at the National Law School in Bengaluru and is now a practising lawyer. He had decided to appear for the UPSC exam only twice but succeeded in his very first try. “Everyone faces challenges in life. One should not run away from them,” Akshat said.

Due to his visual impairment, he was provided a writer (scribe) during the examination and used online resources for his preparation.

Akshat has also actively advocated for accessibility. He filed a petition in the Delhi high court seeking audio descriptions for visually impaired individuals in movies, following which the court directed to make guidelines.

UPSC achievers feted at ‘Safalta Ke Mantra’

A felicitation ceremony named ‘safalta ke mantra’ was organised at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium on Saturday to honour candidates selected in the UPSC examination. Chief minister Mohan Yadav felicitated the 61 successful candidates who belong to different districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “This is the beauty of democracy where a tea seller can become a Prime Minister and a cowherd can become chief minister. Every five years we are tested by people and must earn their trust”.

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The CM also released a booklet ‘pratibhaon ka parcham’. Highter education minister Inder Singh Parmar, additional chief secretary Anupam Rajan and other senior officials were present.

Rajan highlighted that the initiative began in 2020 with 37 selections which had now gone up to 61. Noatbly, 20 are women and 22 candidates are from government colleges.