MP News: Darkness Under The Lamp; ESB Recruits Staff For Others, But 60% Of Its Posts Are Vacant | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The organisation, which recruits employees for various government departments, has numerous vacant positions.

The MP Employees Selection Board that appoints employees for other wings cannot fulfil the positions lying vacant in its own department.

There are 187 approved posts on the board. Against these posts, only 73 employees work there. As many as 114 posts are lying vacant.

One of the main reasons for the positions lying vacant on the board is the rampant irregularities in the recruitment examination.

A few posts, which manage the entire system, are also vacant. The officers with additional charges are handling the posts of the chairman and director.

Additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjay Shukla is holding the additional charge of the chairman of the board.

Likewise, additional secretary of the GAD Ajay Katesariya is holding the additional charge of the director of the board.

The posts of the additional director, controller, joint director, principal systems analyst, deputy director, accounts officer, cybersecurity expert, assistant director, superintendent, programmer, assistant superintendent, assistant programmer, and accountant are vacant.

Out of the five posts of deputy controllers, four are vacant. Out of two posts of junior accounts officer, one is vacant.

Similarly, out of 13 assistant grade I positions, ten are vacant. Out of 28 positions of assistant grade II, 15 posts are vacant. In the same way, out of five posts of data entry operators, two are vacant, and out of 41 positions of assistant grade III, 23 are yet to be filled.

Besides, most of the class IV staff positions are vacant. The board recruits staffers for the state government, other states, the central government, and universities.

Last year, the board organised 16 examinations, and this year, it has to recruit 22.

Because of the shortage of staff, most of the work of the board is done through outsourced employees.

It also conducts examinations through various agencies. Because of the shortage of officers, the board cannot monitor the work.