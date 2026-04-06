MP News: Daily Supply Of 2.2 Lakh LPG Cylinders, 8,000 KL Petrol, 16,000 KL Diesel In MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing petrol, diesel and LPG shortages in parts of Madhya Pradesh, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have claimed that fuel supply in the state remains adequate.

They said that there is a daily supply of 2.2 lakh LPG cylinders, 8,000 kilolitres of petrol and 16,000 kilolitres of diesel across Madhya Pradesh. Indian Oil Corporation CGM Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, addressing mediapersons on Monday, said, “There is adequate availability of fuel at petrol pumps to meet demand, particularly during the current agricultural season. Sufficient bottling capacity exists in Madhya Pradesh, with 13 bottling plants of PSU oil marketing companies. These plants hold adequate stocks, receive inputs as per requirement and are presently meeting the full demand of LPG customers in the state through a network of 1,552 distributors.”

Shrivastava added that OMCs are also supplying 5kg cylinders as a convenient option for those with low gas consumption or those who do not have local address proof, such as students, migrant workers and young professionals.

Camps are being organised by select OMC distributors at industrial clusters such as Mandideep, Pitampur, Govindpura, Malanpur, Dewas and Singrauli.

Customers are encouraged to use digital modes such as SMS, missed call and IVRS for booking LPG refills. At present, nearly 95% of bookings are received through digital platforms.

Deliveries are being carried out using delivery authentication codes (DAC OTP) to ensure that cylinders are received by genuine customers, he added.

Fuel Supply Snapshot

* 13 bottling plants operational across the state

* Over 1,500 LPG distributors ensuring last-mile delivery

* 5kg LPG cylinders available for low-consumption users

* Special camps held in industrial clusters for accessibility

* Nearly 95% LPG bookings done through digital platforms

* Delivery ensured via DAC OTP authentication system