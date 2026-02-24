MP News: Chief Secretary Asks Labour Office To Send Land Request For ESI Hospital | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has directed the Labour Department to submit an application for land allotment for the proposed 100-bed ESI hospital in Jabalpur without delay.

He asked the department to complete the allocation process in two to three months after receiving the application.

Jain made the statement at a meeting of the PM Monitoring Group at Mantralaya on Monday to review the progress of 11 key central government projects in the state.

Jain, together with the secretary (coordination), Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, Manoj Kumar Govil, chaired a meeting of the group.

The meeting decided that the government will review the progress of major railway, road and other under-construction infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh on a monthly basis.

They directed officials to ensure time-bound implementation of projects and to regularly update progress reports on the PM Gati Shakti portal.

The meeting included a detailed review of several major railway projects, including the Indore Budhni new rail line, the Ramganj Mandi Bhopal new rail line, the doubling of the Satna Rewa railway line, and the third rail line between Itarsi and Nagpur and the Ratlam Mhow Khandwa Akola gauge conversion work.

Officials were instructed to resolve all pending land acquisition cases and ensure the timely distribution of approved compensation amounts.

They also directed the officials to minimise delays in the inter-departmental approvals and clearances.

The design of the four-lane project from Shahganj Bypass to the Badi section was reviewed, along with the status of land acquisition and compensation disbursement.

The Indore Western six-lane bypass construction project was also reviewed, and the district collector of Dhar, along with the Industries Department, was directed to coordinate and resolve pending land acquisition cases.

Additionally, various land acquisition matters related to the proposed Chutka Nuclear Power Plant project in the Mandla district were reviewed separately during the meeting.

