MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Gyanveer Varsity On March 11 In Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate Gyanveer University in Surkhi, Sagar district, on March 11.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parkar will also participate in the event.

Preparations are underway in the Surkhi assembly constituency and at the venue of the event to welcome Yadav.

Food and Civil Supplies Miniater Govind Singh Rajput, along with the officials of the district administration, inspected the venue on Friday.

A Rojgar Mela will also be held on the university premises. Rajput took feedback on the helipad, stage, seating arrangements, parking, and roads.

The minister was accompanied by chairman of district Panchayat Heera Singh Rajput, collector Sandeep GR, sub-divisional magistrate Aman Mishra, and others.

Rajput said the Gyanveer University would be a boon in the Sagar district and its adjoining areas and the students would not go to other cities for higher education.

The university will organise Rojgar Mela to provide employment to the students, he said.

He also said that the government was giving final touches to the preparations.

The vice chancellor of the Gyanveer University was also present during the inspection.