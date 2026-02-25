 MP News: Bhopal Metro To Roll Out India’s First ‘Study With Transit’ Model; Stations To House Coaching Centres
MPMRCL will convert metro stations into educational-commercial hubs under the “Study with Transit” model. Coaching centres, clinics, retail outlets and other facilities will operate within station premises to boost non-fare revenue amid low ridership. MD S. Krishna Chaitanya said vacant halls will be transformed into classrooms with modern infrastructure and CCTV security.

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) is set to transform Bhopal Metro stations into multi-service educational commercial hubs, by introducing coaching centres, including other public facilities like clinics, retail outlets within station premises.

According to Bhopal metro officials, the initiative, branded as the “Study with Transit” model, aims to boost non-fare revenue while increasing footfall at metro stations amid lower-than-expected ridership.

MPMRCL officials said that Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is also planning to introduce this concept soon, but Bhopal Metro is far ahead to implement this model. Two mocks were also conducted with schoolchildren by taking them on the metro ride.

The officials said that a survey was conducted among coaching institutes, particularly in the MP Nagar area, where nearly 80% of institutions expressed interest in operating from metro stations. Parents have also welcomed the proposal, citing safety, convenience and affordability for students.

To further support the concept, MPMRCL plans to introduce monthly student passes linked with institutional ID cards, making daily travel easier and cost-effective.

Officials confirmed that till now more than 10 prominent institutes have shown readiness to begin operations by 2026.

Safe, modern learning spaces

Under the proposed model, large vacant halls and unused areas within stations will be converted into classrooms, faculty rooms and counselling spaces. Metro authorities believe the centralized air-conditioning, modern infrastructure and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance make stations secure environments particularly for female students. Tenders for leasing these spaces are expected to be floated soon.

Expanding commercial footprint

Beyond education, metro stations will also accommodate cafes, food courts, retail shops, ATMs, digital kiosks, salons, pharmacies and small clinics. Advertising rights on station pillars have already been allocated, and interior commercial spaces will soon be opened for bidding.

Official Statement

Speaking with Free Press MPMRCL Managing Director S. Krishna Chaitanya said the objective is to effectively utilize vacant spaces under a transit-oriented development model. “This initiative will help generate additional revenue for the metro while also providing added facilities for the public. It will not be mandatory, but interested institutions can apply as per prescribed terms and conditions,” he said.

