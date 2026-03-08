MP News: 2 Women Among 4 Held In Ashta Double Murder Case | Representative Image

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including two women arrested in connection with the double murder case in Ashta on Friday, were presented before the court of Justice Richa Sharma on Saturday.

The main culprits, Harisingh Malviya and his son, Hemant, were sent to police remand for two days. The women accused, Sewanta Bai and Hemlata Bai, were sent to jail.

The children of Jagdish Malviya, a resident of Dharampuri, Sheetal and Kuldeep, were beaten to death on Friday over an old property dispute. Harisingh is the elder brother of Jagdish.

When the incident took place, Sheetal (20) was going to take board examinations with her brother Kuldeep (18) on a motorcycle.

Harisingh and Hemant stopped the duo near a drain in the village. The man, his son, and the women members of the family attacked Sheetal and Kuldeep with sticks.

Kuldeep died on the spot, and Sheetal breathed her last on the way to the hospital. According to the police, an old enmity over a piece of land led to the murder of the duo.

Harisingh s elder son, Ritesh, died in a road accident last year. He suspected the hands of the family of Jagdish behind the incident, the police said.

This was one of the reasons for murdering the children of Jagdish.

The police are searching for another culprit. Soon after the incident, residents of the area demanded the removal of TI Raju Singh Baghel.

A huge contingent of police has been deployed in the Dharampuri village after instructions from the Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Shukla.

According to official sources, the situation in the village was under control.