 MP News: ₹108 Crore Spent On Global Investors' Summit In 2025
MP News: ₹108 Crore Spent On Global Investors’ Summit In 2025

The state government informed the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly that ₹108 crore (provisional) was spent on the 2025 investors’ summit, compared to ₹77.53 crore in 2024 and ₹15.65 crore in 2023. No expenditure was incurred between 2020 and 2022. The reply came in response to Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026
MP News: ₹108 Crore Spent On Global Investors' Summit In 2025

Bhopal (Madhya Praesh): A sum of Rs 108 crore (provisional) was spent on investors’ summit in 2025, following Rs 77.53 crore in 2024 and Rs 15.65 crore in 2023.

As the summit was not held from 2020 to 2022, no expenditure was incurred during that period. This information was given in a written reply to Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria in the state assembly on Wednesday.

On Bhuria’s question about how many MoUs were signed with various institutions in specific divisions during industrial summits from 2020 to 2025, it was stated that the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department had not signed any MoUs in the given timeframe.

Investment proposals see huge response

In Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, investment proposals worth more than Rs 30 lakh crore were received, with work underway to realise Rs 8.63 lakh crore.

CM Mohan Yadav, in a written reply to Congress MLA Ajay Singh on Wednesday, said the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department received proposals worth Rs 12.98 crore in 2024-25 and 2025-26 (first nine months).

Processes have started to realise industries worth Rs 4.73 lakh crore. To follow up on investment proposals, an Investment Promotion Cell has been constituted under MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

