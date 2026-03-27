MP News: 100 Petrol Pumps Go Dry In State Due To Disruption In Supply |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One hundred petrol pumps went dry due to disruption in supply in the state on Friday. In Bhopal, five petrol pumps were dry. Some petrol pump operators purchased more petrol to maintain the stock leading to shortage of petrol for others, said the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association.

To note there are around 192 petrol pumps in Bhopal and 4200 in MP.

As per the dealers, petrol pumps have capacity of 30000 litres to 60,000 litre in stock. Daily their sale increased two to three time due to panic buying of consumers. Petrol pump operators get petrol on rotation basis. So in groups, they came in rotation and bought petrol, leading to disruption in supply for others.

MP Petrol pump Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “Around 100 petrol pumps were dry on Friday in Madhya Pradesh but this problems will be eased out in the next couple of days.

Actually, petrol pump operators get petrol in their tankers on rotation basis. The operators of some oil companies came in rotation and got the petrol leading to shortage of others. Some of petrol pumps operators purchased more petrol just to maintain the stock for next two to three days, considering the panic buying of consumers. So it led to disrupted supply for others and consequently, they were dry. This situation will be eased out in the next two days.”