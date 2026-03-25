MP News: 10 Cricketers From State To Play For 6 Franchises In IPL 2026; Earn Total Of ₹37.5 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 10 cricketers from Madhya Pradesh will play for the different franchises in IPL 2026, beginning from March 28.

Of them, five players, including Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Mangesh Yadav, Shivang Kumar and Kuldeep Sen were sold for a total of Rs 17.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction at Dubai in December last year. The remaining five players - Rajat Patidar, Avesh Khan, Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma and Madhav Verma have been retained by their respective teams at a cost of Rs 20.30 crore.

The 2026 Indian Premier League (also known as IPL 19 and branded as TATA IPL 2026) will be the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will feature 10 teams competing in 84 matches from 28 March to 31 May. It will be held across India, with Bengaluru hosting the opening ceremony and the final as the defending champions.

Check out the players list:

Player - Venkatesh Iyer

Place - Indore

Franchise - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Price - Rs 7 crore

Player - Akshat Raghuvanshi

Place - Ashoknagar

Franchise - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Price - Rs 2.20 crore

Player - Mangesh Yadav

Place - Chhindwara

Franchise - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Price - Rs 5.20 crore

Player - Shivang Kumar

Place - Bhopal

Franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Price - Rs 30 lakh

Player - Kuldeep Sen

Place - Rewa

Franchise - Rajasthan Royals (RS)

Price - Rs 75 lakh

Player - Rajat Patidar

Place - Indore

Franchise - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Price - Rs 11.00 Cr

Player - Avesh Khan

Place - Indore

Franchise - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Price - Rs 9.20 Cr

Player - Arshad Khan

Place - Jabalpur

Franchise Gujarat Titans

Price - Rs 1.30 Cr

Player - Madhav Tiwari

Place - Indore

Franchise - Delhi Capitals (DC)

Price - 0.40 Cr

Player - Aniket Verma

Place - Jhanshi

Franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Price - 0.30 Cr