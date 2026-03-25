MP News: 10 Cricketers From State To Play For 6 Franchises In IPL 2026; Earn Total Of ₹37.5 Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 10 cricketers from Madhya Pradesh will play for the different franchises in IPL 2026, beginning from March 28.
Of them, five players, including Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Mangesh Yadav, Shivang Kumar and Kuldeep Sen were sold for a total of Rs 17.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction at Dubai in December last year. The remaining five players - Rajat Patidar, Avesh Khan, Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma and Madhav Verma have been retained by their respective teams at a cost of Rs 20.30 crore.
The 2026 Indian Premier League (also known as IPL 19 and branded as TATA IPL 2026) will be the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will feature 10 teams competing in 84 matches from 28 March to 31 May. It will be held across India, with Bengaluru hosting the opening ceremony and the final as the defending champions.
Check out the players list:
Player - Venkatesh Iyer
Place - Indore
Franchise - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Price - Rs 7 crore
Player - Akshat Raghuvanshi
Place - Ashoknagar
Franchise - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Price - Rs 2.20 crore
Player - Mangesh Yadav
Place - Chhindwara
Franchise - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Price - Rs 5.20 crore
Player - Shivang Kumar
Place - Bhopal
Franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Price - Rs 30 lakh
Player - Kuldeep Sen
Place - Rewa
Franchise - Rajasthan Royals (RS)
Price - Rs 75 lakh
Player - Rajat Patidar
Place - Indore
Franchise - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Price - Rs 11.00 Cr
Player - Avesh Khan
Place - Indore
Franchise - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Price - Rs 9.20 Cr
Player - Arshad Khan
Place - Jabalpur
Franchise Gujarat Titans
Price - Rs 1.30 Cr
Player - Madhav Tiwari
Place - Indore
Franchise - Delhi Capitals (DC)
Price - 0.40 Cr
Player - Aniket Verma
Place - Jhanshi
Franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Price - 0.30 Cr