 MP: Museums Don’t Have Exhibits That Would Interest Thieves; says Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Museums Don’t Have Exhibits That Would Interest Thieves; says Officials

MP: Museums Don’t Have Exhibits That Would Interest Thieves; says Officials

Besides coins, the State Museum has around 300 clay, stone and metal statues, paintings, weapons, and pieces of jewellery which are valuable in monetary terms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, the biggest museum in MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Management of museums in the city say that they do have exhibits of historical and archaeological importance but they won’t fetch much money in the black market, unlike the exhibits at the State Museum.

Still, they view the Tuesday’s theft bid at the State Museum as a wake-up call and some of them have decided to go for a review of their security arrangements. A thief, who fell down while trying to scale the boundary wall of the State Museum, was caught along with coins reportedly worth around Rs 15 crore on Tuesday afternoon.

Besides coins, the State Museum has around 300 clay, stone and metal statues, paintings, weapons, and pieces of jewellery which are valuable in monetary terms. The museum has around 50 CCTV cameras.

Some of them, however, were reportedly non-functional. Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, the biggest museum in terms of area (about 200 acres) in the city, has a security system with 52 CCTV cameras and 50 guards, who are on duty round-the-clock.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala To Contest From Uchana Kalan As JJP-ASP Alliance Releases First List
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala To Contest From Uchana Kalan As JJP-ASP Alliance Releases First List
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnudev Sai Announces Approval Of 8.47 Lakh PMAY Houses, Criticises Previous Congress Government
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnudev Sai Announces Approval Of 8.47 Lakh PMAY Houses, Criticises Previous Congress Government
Mumbai: Catholics Urge CM Eknath Shinde To Include Velankanni Shrine In Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana
Mumbai: Catholics Urge CM Eknath Shinde To Include Velankanni Shrine In Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana
Mumbai: Tug Of War Over 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' Sparks Controversy Between Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena And Ajit Pawar's NCP
Mumbai: Tug Of War Over 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' Sparks Controversy Between Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena And Ajit Pawar's NCP

PRO of IGRMS, Ashok Sharma, said that they hardly have anything which can draw thieves. “A few things which are of antique value are displayed in locked glass cases,” he said, adding that “the guards at the gates as well as the attendants at our 12 galleries make sure that the number of people who go in is equal to the number of people who come out.”

In-charge at Birla Museum, BK Lokhande said that they don’t have any gold coins, only silver ones weighing around 100 grams. The museum has 11 galleries which display pottery, sculptures and prehistoric tools. “We have a CCTV camera at the entrance gate and two guards,” he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Road Accidents Swallowed 151 Lives In 8 Months
article-image

Director of Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi, Dharmendra Pare said that MP Tribal Museum does not have any original artefact. “Whatever is on display are replicas,” he said. The Museum has more than 90 CCTV cameras and nine guards who work in three shifts. “The canteen on our premises opens at 9 am and closes at 8 pm. So, there are always people around,” he said, adding that “but one should learn from every incident and we will also review our security arrangements.”

Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) Scientist C Manik Lal Gupta said that they have five galleries and seven guards. “We have a two-layer iron gate and also our caretakers who live nearby have been instructed to make surprise inspections of the premises at night,” he said, adding that their exhibits include skeletons of animals and fossils which would be of hardly any interest to a thief.

Read Also
Indore: India’s start-up culture lags far behind Germany, Israel; Says Dr Chintan Vaishnav,...
article-image

Original or replica left unspecified

Manoj Kumar Kurmi, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Bhopal Circle said, "We don’t have any museum in Bhopal but we do have museums at Chanderi, Shivpuri, Sanchi and Gwalior. We have a fool-proof security and surveillance system. I, however, cannot disclose the details to you. We never specify whether an exhibit is an original or a replica."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Museums Don’t Have Exhibits That Would Interest Thieves; says Officials

MP: Museums Don’t Have Exhibits That Would Interest Thieves; says Officials

MP: Employees Oppose Transfer Policy In Mid-Session

MP: Employees Oppose Transfer Policy In Mid-Session

Bhopal: Traffic Congestion To Prevail Due To Metro Works At Habibganj Naka Road & DRM Road

Bhopal: Traffic Congestion To Prevail Due To Metro Works At Habibganj Naka Road & DRM Road

Madhya Pradesh: Even After 3 Months Of LS Poll; Master Plan Draft Not Released Yet

Madhya Pradesh: Even After 3 Months Of LS Poll; Master Plan Draft Not Released Yet

Indore: India’s start-up culture lags far behind Germany, Israel; Says Dr Chintan Vaishnav,...

Indore: India’s start-up culture lags far behind Germany, Israel; Says Dr Chintan Vaishnav,...