MP: Minister Narottam Mishra calls Congress manifesto 'a paper of lies'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe on Congress' ongoing manifesto meeting, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said it is nothing more than a "paper of lies or Chalava Vachan Patra".

He was interacting with media persons at his residence in Bhopal on Monday. He stated that Congress works are only limited to papers. Even their Yatra or rally takes place on the papers. He claimed that now Kamal Nath is an unmasked person and his game is over.

The minister also criticized Leader of opposition (LOP) Dr Govind Singh's comment against Gond Queen Rani Kamla Pati and demanded an apology.