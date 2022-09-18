MP minister demands ban on 'Thank God'

Akhil Bharatiya Kayasth Mahasabha members staged protesting demanding ban on the movie | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has objected to certain scenes in the movie, Thank God. He wrote a letter to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday demanding a ban on the movie.

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer upcoming film Thank God is mired in controversy amid boycott calls days after its trailer was released on YouTube on September 9. In the trailer, Lord Chitragupta, who calculates everyone's sins and merits after death and Lord Yama, who takes one's soul after death, are seen in modern costumes.

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Kayasth Mahasabha, Madhya Pradesh unit,also boycotted the film by burning effigies of Ajay Devgn, director Indra Kumar, production company T-series at Minto Hall on Sunday under the leadership of State President Major General Shyam Shrivastava .

They assailed the film for "inappropriate depiction" of Hindu deities and hurting religious sentiments in the name of comedy. They protested by tying black ribbons at Jawahar Chowk.

They said that if the indecent scenes portraying Chitragupta were not removed from the film, they would stage protest at every cinema and mall in the state on October 25.