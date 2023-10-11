MP: Many Students Take Part In Yoga Competition

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A Yoga contest was held in the indoor stadium of the Government’s Excellence School in Ganj Basoda on Tuesday. The students of high schools and higher secondary schools in the development block took part in the competition. The competition was held following instructions of the principal MC Sharma.

In charge of Yoga of the development block Syed Shafaqat Hussain Qadri declared the results. In the junior boys’ group, Pankaj Sen of Government Higher Secondary School Semri got the first position. Similarly, Brajesh Kushwaha of the Government Excellence Higher Secondary School won the second position. In the junior girls’ group, Isha Kushwaha of CM Rise School won the first position and Sanstha Joshi of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School second position.

In the senior girls’ group, Arti Ahirwar of Higher Secondary School, Udaipur, got the first position and the second place went to Neha Kushwaha of CM Rise School. In the senior boys’ group, Prince of the Government Higher School and the second position went to Dharmendra Ahirwar.

