MP: Many beneficiaries get loans of lakhs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day program series, various activities were organised in the district along with the employment day program “One District One Product”. Under One District One Product, an exhibition of zari zardozi and jute products was organised.

On this occasion, acceptance letters and cheques were given symbolic to the selected beneficiaries of various self-employment schemes of the government, Chief Minister Enterprise Revolution, Prime Minister’s Mudra, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Prime Minister’s Self-Nidhi Schemes.

Rs. 25 lakh was given to Reena Vaidya for the printing press, Rs. 5 lakh to Vikas Rajput for a tent house, and Vivek Kumar was given 4.98 lakh for fabric manufacturing.

Similarly, Rs. 20,000 was given to Monu Prajapati for Panipuri stall, Hardware and Rs 5.42 lakh to Samandar Singh for plywood shop, Rs7 .84 lakh to Shahwar Waheed for boutique, Rs 10 lakh to Shyamali Das for artificial jewellery, Rs 10 lakh to Mahendra Maheshwari for packaging unit, for readymade garments. Rs 5 .50 lakh to Mr. Ankush Ahirwar, Rs. 10 lakh to Nandani Malviya for Oil Lubricants and Auto Parts, Rs. 7 lakh to Mr. Deepak Bairagi for photography studio and Rs. 2.70 lakh to Alka Pateria for Xerox Centre. Gone.

Panchayat officials said that for the promotion of ODOP, seminars, training, activities are being organised in the district headquarters, in which how to market the products and how exports are being promoted by small entrepreneurs and small producers.

GM DIC Kailash Manekar, DPC, NRLM Smt. Rekha Pandey and other officers, employees of self-help groups of the Bhopal district participated in the program.

