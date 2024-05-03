MP Lok Sabha Elections: Ahead of Lok Sabha Phase 3, Candidates Reveal Amount Spent on Social Media Promotions

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the digital age dominated by social media influence, political candidates are doubling down on their online presence to engage with voters.

With the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls slated for May 7, candidates have divulged the amounts spent on bolstering their online campaigns. Of the nine constituencies set for polling in this phase, only four candidates have opted to invest in social networking sites to amplify their reach and connect with a vast online audience. In the third phase, the constituencies of Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Betul, Gwalior, and Sagar will go to the polls.

As candidates vie for attention in the virtual sphere, the Election Commission (EC) is vigilantly monitoring their expenditures on social media promotions throughout the election campaign. Among the disclosed expenditures, candidates from both the BJP and Congress contesting in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency have allocated funds to enhance their online visibility.

Alok Sharma, the BJP candidate, has declared a spending of Rs 41,000 on social media promotions, while Alok Shrivastava, the Congress candidate, has invested approximately Rs 23,000 to boost his online presence. Pratap Bhanu Sharma, the Congress candidate from Vidisha, has reported an expenditure of Rs 10,900 on social media promotion. Additionally, Yadvendra Singh, representing the Congress in Guna, has disclosed an expenditure of Rs 1,296 specifically designated for Facebook promotions.