MP: Karni Sena leader stabbed to death in front of municipal office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth who was a member of right-wing group Karni Sena was publicly stabbed to death by three men in front of the municipality office on Friday night in MP's Itarsi, allegedly over an old dispute, said an official.

His friend, Sachin Patel, was also stabbed when he tried to save him. They were taken to a private hospital, where Rajput was declared dead, in contrast, Patel is in critical condition.

According to the Itarsi police station in-charge RS Chauhan, the main accused in the murder is 27 years old Ranu alias Rahul. The victim and his friend were standing in the main market area near a tea shop when three men on motorcycles approached them, leading to a fight.

During the altercation, one of them suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Rajput repeatedly. All three accused- Rahul Rajput, Ankit Bhat, and Ishu Malviya were arrested and produced in court.

The house of one of the accused Ankit Bhat was demolished in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Madan Raghuvanshi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mahendra Chauhan, and other officials citing encroachment. Sources say that the houses of the other two accused will also be demolished.