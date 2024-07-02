MP July 2 Weather Update: Day Temperature Drops Across State; Heavy Rains In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is currently experiencing continuous monsoon rains. The weather department has predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms in Pandhurna, Khandwa, Betul, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Balaghat, Indore, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli in the next few hours. Light rain is expected to continue in Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Pachmarhi, and Bhopal.

An alert for light rain in the afternoon has been issued for Sagar, Damoh, Harda, Dewas, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Bhedaghat in Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Katni, Chhatarpur, Panna, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone, Alirajpur, Satna, Maihar, Ujjain, Ratlam, Shahdol, Rewa, and Anuppur.

Rainfall Prediction

The weather department predicts 106% of the average rainfall in Madhya Pradesh for July. Normally, the state receives an average of 15 inches of rain in this month, which is 40% of the total annual rainfall. Good rainfall is expected over the next few days. On Tuesday, the weather is expected to remain changed across Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and the entire state.

A Senior Scientist mentioned that a strong weather system will be active from July 3, bringing good rainfall until July 15.

Temperature Drop

Due to the rainfall, daytime temperatures have dropped in most districts. The lowest temperature was recorded in Pachmarhi at 24 degrees. In Chhindwara, Ratlam, Sidhi, Malajkhand, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Damoh, Satna, Betul, and Shajapur, temperatures stayed below 30 degrees. Gwalior recorded the highest temperature at 35.7 degrees.

In major cities, Bhopal recorded 29.2 degrees, Indore 30.4 degrees, Jabalpur 30.5 degrees, and Ujjain 31 degrees.