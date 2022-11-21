MP: Jabalpur High Court orders to reinstate IPS officer

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur High Court has ordered to reinstate the services of suspended senior IPS officer Purshottam Sharma, whose video went viral on social media in which he was allegedly seen manhandling his wife, two years back.

The High Court has dismissed the state government petition filed against the order given by CAT Jabalpur and now the government have to reinstate the suspended special director general Purshottam Sharma, the officials said on Monday.

Defence counsel advocate Manoj Sharma told Free Press that the IPS officer was suspended on the state government order given on September 29, 2020. The state government had suspended the officer because a video went viral on social media.

In the video it was seen that the officer is allegedly manhandling his wife and on the basis of the video, the officer was suspended for 60 days as per the order of the government.

The state government again extended the suspension for 60 more days. In against of the second order of the government, the officer filed the petition in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The CAT accepted the petition and found that before the second extension of the suspension the state government should have constituted a committee to recommend the suspension or not. But in place of constituting the committee, the state government extended the suspension which was found invalid by the CAT. ‘The CAT ordered the state government to reinstate the officer from the month of September 2020’, the counsel said.

The state government approached the High Court and filed the petition against the CAT order.

‘After hearing and arguments the Court kept the order reserved in the month of July and on Monday the Court issued the orders to reinstate the officer from the date of suspension and also dismissed the petition of the state government”, he added.