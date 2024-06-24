MP: Jabalpur Airport To Be Named After Rani Durgavati

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Jabalpur airport and flyover passing through Madan Mahal will be named after the warrior queen Rani Durgavati.

State government will also strive to get permission from the Central Government to name the stadium in Garh after her name.

Yadav was addressing a programme organized on Rani Durgavatiís martyrdom day in Jabalpur on Monday. The chief minister said that various aspects related with the life of the warrior queen will be included into the syllabus so that her bravery, innovations could be brought before the country. Seminars will also be organised in this regard, he added.

A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh will be given to bring forward different aspects associated with the brave queen who had thrice defeated the army of Akbar. He added that to pay respect to the brave queen on her 500 birth anniversary, he had organised the first cabinet meeting in Jabalpur.