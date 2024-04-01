MP: It's Debut Lok Sabha Poll For Candidates In Six Constituencies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are six constituencies where candidates from both the BJP and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time. These candidates are novices to the realm of LS elections, lacking prior experience in this particular arena. While some may have participated in other electoral processes, the Lok Sabha battle presents a fresh challenge for them.

The constituencies where this dynamic is unfolding include Sidhi, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Hoshangabad, Sagar, and Bhopal.

Sidhi: Rajesh Mishra vs Kamleshwar Patel

In Sidhi, the battle is between the BJP's Rajesh Mishra and the Congress’s Kamleshwar Patel. Dr Rajesh Mishra, formerly associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), joined the BJP in 2009. On the other hand, Kamleshwar Patel, a seasoned politician who has previously served as the minister of panchayat and rural development in the Madhya Pradesh government, will fight his first LS election.

Sagar: Lata Wankhede vs Guddu Raja Bundela

In Sagar, the contest is between the BJP’s Lata Wankhede and the Congress's Guddu Raja Bundela. Guddu Raja Bundela, having switched from BSP to INC, comes from a political family background, with his father being a former Congress MP from Jhansi. Meanwhile, Lata Wankhede holds several responsibilities within the BJP.

Hoshangabad: Darshan Singh Choudhary (BJP) vs Sanjay Sharma( Congress)

Hoshangabad witnesses a face-off between the BJP’s Darshan Singh Choudhary and the Congress's Sanjay Sharma. Choudhary, known for his association with the RSS and farmer organisations, has been nominated by the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections due to his activism. Sanjay Sharma, despite previous victories in assembly elections, faced defeat in the 2023 polls.

Balaghat: Bharti Pardhi (BJP) vs Samrat Saraswat (Congress)

Balaghat presents a competition between Bharti Pardhi and Samrat Saraswat. Bharti Pardhi, a former councilor, now represents the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Samrat Saraswat, who served as the district Congress president, joins the realm of Lok Sabha elections after being elected as a district panchayat member.

Jabalpur: Ashish Dubey (BJP) vs Dinesh Yadav (Congress)

In Jabalpur, the battle unfolds between the BJP's Ashish Dubey and the Congress’s Dinesh Yadav. Dinesh Yadav, with a long-standing career in politics, holds significant positions within the Congress. In contrast, Ashish Dubey, nominated by the BJP for the first time, brings years of experience as a grassroots worker and leader within the party.

Bhopal: Alok Sharma (BJP) vs Arun Shrivastav (Congress)

Alok Sharma of the BJP faces off against Congress’s Arun Shrivastav. Alok Sharma, with a background in municipal politics, holds leadership roles within the BJP at the state level. He recently fought the assembly election and faced defeat. Arun Shrivastav, with a history of leadership positions within the Congress, aims to secure victory in the Bhopal constituency.