MP IAS Shuffle: Manish Singh is new Commissioner of Public Relations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a minor but significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government appointed Manish Singh who was Managing Director (ND) of MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited and MD Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited with additional charge of NRI department-- as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) cum Commissioner, Public Relations and Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Madhyam and MD Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (additional charge).

Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Public Relations Department and Commissioner Public Relations with additional charge of MD Madhya Pradesh Madhyam has been shifted as Principal Secretary Mineral Resources Department.

Navneet Mohan Kothari, waiting for appointment, has been posted as Principal Secretary, MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited and MD Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and ex officie secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.