MP Horror: Stepmother Burns Child With Hot Spatula Over Bedwetting

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident in the Chanchauda area of Guna, a woman has been accused of burning her five-year-old stepson with a hot spatula after he urinated on the bed while sleeping. The child, Taufiq Shah, sustained burns on his wrists, private parts, hips, and chin.

The incident came to light when Raisa Bano (44), the child's grandmother and wife of Babu Shah, a resident of Barbat Pura, lodged a complaint with the local police. She reported that the incident occurred around 6 am on Wednesday.

Enraged by the bedwetting, the stepmother, Razia Bano, resorted to physical punishment and used a hot spatula to burn the child.

According to Raisa Bano, Razia Bano, who is Taufiq's stepmother, inflicted severe injuries on the child. The burns left multiple marks on his body. Upon discovering the abuse, the child's grandmother and father intervened and rushed him to the government hospital in Binaganj for treatment.

The police, acting on the grandmotherís complaint, have registered an FIR against Razia Bano. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, highlighting the urgent need for measures to protect children from such abuse.