MP High Court Orders Early Super Pension Benefits For Retired Officials, Grants Extra Pension From Age 79

MP High Court | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh principal bench of the High Court at Jabalpur has ordered the granting of extra super pension benefits to Ramesh Agarwal, who retired as Chief Engineer, and Kamal Kumar Jain, retired Joint Director of technical education in Bhopal, both of whom are above 80 years of age.

Justice Vishal Mishra directed the state government to give within 3 months the benefit of extra super pension to the two retired officials from the date of completion of 79 years of life and not 80 years.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, “ HC has asked the government that it should give the extra pension within 3 months from the date of certified copy submitted by petitioners.” Ramesh Agrawal retired as E-N-C PHE on December 31, 1996 and Kamal Jain retired as joint director technical education on June 30, 2006.

The petitioners are getting eligible for additional pension of 20 % from the age of 80 years as per existing Rules relating to pension wherein the counting starts on the day they attains the age of 80 years (i.e. 81 st birthday, including date bond) birthday whereas the benefits should have been given one year before which is as per the Government’s records is known as 79th birthday.