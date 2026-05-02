MP High Court Issues Notice To Health Commissioner, GMC, DME Over ‘Overage’ Row In Medical Officer Selection | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Principal Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has issued notice to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), the Health Commissioner and Gandhi Medical College, directing them to keep one post of medical officer vacant.

Dr Arun Agrawal filed a petition challenging the action of the Health Commissioner in declaring him ineligible for the post of Medical Officer pursuant to a notification dated December 15, 2024, issued by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), on the ground of alleged overage, despite being within the prescribed age limit.

Senior advocate Aditya Sanghi, appearing for the petitioner, argued that Agrawal worked at Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI), Ahmedabad, for about five years out of 14 years of experience, and also rendered services during the Covid-19 pandemic in ICCU duty at District Hospital, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Agrawal personally visited the office of the respondent authorities to ascertain the status of his candidature, where a clerk verbally informed him that the eligibility criteria prescribed a maximum age limit of 46 years and that he had been declared ineligible on account of being overage.

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The petition stated that the oral communication was arbitrary, illegal and contrary to the official notification dated December 15, 2024, which clearly prescribes the maximum age limit for the post as 55 years. It further stated that the respondents acted illegally in relying on an alleged age criterion of 46 years, which is neither mentioned nor supported by the official notification.